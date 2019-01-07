The deputy suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury, according to a spokesman.

The deputy responded shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to the Safeway grocery store at Southwest Roxbury Street and 28th Avenue Southwest, where he began chasing two shoplifting suspects on foot, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The deputy arrested one suspect and the other suspect hit him with the vehicle, Abbott said.

“It appears they intentionally struck the deputy,” Abbott said.

Deputies are still searching for the driver. The Sheriff’s Office has not released details about the suspect or vehicle.