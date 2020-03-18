EVERETT — A suspect driving a reportedly stolen car was stunned by deputies after a vehicle pursuit and footrace near South Everett, authorities said.

The man, 33, eluded a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday by speeding away, darting into parking lots and dodging multiple stop attempts, the Daily Herald reported.

A third stop attempt caused the vehicle to spin and crash into a cement barrier before the suspect fled on foot, running across the road, up an embankment and jumping into brush, authorities said.

A deputy pursued and struggled with the suspect until another deputy arrived and used a stun gun on the man, authorities said.

The man was transported to the hospital for an evaluation, then booked into the Snohomish County Jail on investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police and resisting arrest.