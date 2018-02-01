The circumstances that led to the stabbing, near Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street, remain unknown.

A man was stabbed in the abdomen while riding a King County Metro Transit bus in Seattle’s Sodo District Thursday afternoon, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing, near Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street, remain unknown, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West.

Deputies are searching for the assailant, who investigators say was described as a black man wearing dark clothing with “Adidas” on his jacket sleeve, according to West.

Medics were first called to the area around 3:45 p.m., according to the fire department’s Real Time 911 website.

West, in an emailed statement about 30 minutes later, said the victim was conscious and alert at Harborview Medical Center. Further details on that man, such as age, are unknown.

Also unknown is if, or to what extent, the victim and suspect know each other, West said.

Metro Transit, which contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services across the transit system, warned commuters of temporary delays in the area.