Pierce County deputies are searching for a 26-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Puyallup early Monday morning.

The shooting, reported at 4:14 a.m., occurred in a residence in the 15100 block of 71st Avenue East, in the South Hill area, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ed Troyer.

Troyer said investigators believe the man shot his girlfriend inside the home, then fled on foot with a firearm before stealing a van from a business on Valley Avenue Northwest in Puyallup.

The van is a 2006 white GMC Savanna with a small refrigeration unit on top and a Liberty Distribution logo on the sides, the sheriff’s office said. The Washington state license plate number is B25902H, according to a post made on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Police identified the wanted man as Jordan Eaton, who was described as 5’8” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and no shoes. Eaton is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.