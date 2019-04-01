King County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man charged in a White Center stabbing last month, whom they consider armed and dangerous.

Daniel Varela, 42, was charged with first-degree assault last week in King County Superior Court. Prosecutors accused Varela of stabbing a man multiple times and slitting his throat. A warrant was issued for his arrest and bail was set at $1 million, according to charging documents.

The victim had given Varela’s girlfriend a ride the morning of March 20 before picking Varela up around 7 a.m., according to charges. The two had been driving around for most of the day when Varela asked him to turn into an alley near the 1700 block of Southwest 98th Street, according to charges. Prosecutors say Varela then began stabbing the victim, telling him he was doing it on behalf of his girlfriend, according to charges.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest, hip, arms, head and face, and his throat was slit, according to charges.

After the suspect fled the car, the victim tried to drive to get help, but crashed into a fence and pole. He honked his horn to get the attention of a passer-by, who called police.

When King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m., they found the victim with injuries too severe to have been caused by the minor collision. The victim was covered in blood and was holding a towel to his neck, which was bleeding, according to charges.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated in intensive care and underwent several hours of surgery, according to charges.

When the victim was able to speak again a few days later, detectives interviewed him at Harborview. While he only knew of a nickname for Varela, who goes by “Capone,” he identified him from photos, according to charges.