King County sheriff’s deputies who responded after a car crashed into a fence in White Center on Wednesday found that the driver had been stabbed multiple times.

The man is now at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Deputies responded to a crash at Southwest 98th Street and 17th Avenue Southwest around 2:30 p.m., he said. There, they found the driver with stab wounds “all over,” Abbott said.

The man was able to tell deputies that he was the victim of a robbery before losing consciousness, Abbott said. There were no other cars or people at the scene, he said.

The department’s major crimes unit is investigating.