A man was taken into custody Monday after a nearly hourlong standoff with police in Burien led to evacuations at nearby businesses.

Normandy Park police officers confronted the man, who was a suspect in a crime investigation, on Monday afternoon. Officials said the man fired at officers and one officer returned fire, according to a tweet from the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the man then stole a car and barricaded himself inside after crashing it in the 15800 block of First Avenue South. Sheriff’s deputies began evacuating nearby fast-food restaurants and businesses around 3:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Christine Elias said the suspect refused to surrender to police but was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. Deputies began letting people out from lockdown at nearby businesses shortly after.

Elias said she had not hear reports of injuries.

The sheriff’s office will investigate the shooting. The area around South 160th Street and First Avenue South will remain closed for several hours, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet around 5:30 p.m.