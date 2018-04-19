Officials say Michael Cerera admitted that while he was a civilian employee of the Department of Defense in Yokosuka, Japan, he engaged in sexual contact with a female co-worker when she was asleep.

Federal officials say a Department of Defense civilian employee from Port Orchard has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a co-worker while on a temporary assignment to a U.S. Naval base in Japan.

The U.S. Justice Department says 36-year-old Michael Cerera pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of abusive sexual contact before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura in Seattle.

Officials say Cerera admitted that in January, 2016, while a civilian employee of the Department of Defense in Yokosuka, Japan, he engaged in sexual contact with a female co-worker when she was asleep.

Cerera told authorities he was present in the victim’s hotel room and climbed into her bed while she was sleeping.

He will be sentenced in August.