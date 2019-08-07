A juror was dismissed from ongoing deliberations in the trial of Elizabeth and Marc Hokoana, both charged with assault stemming from a shooting during violent protests at the University of Washington in 2017, and an alternate has been installed on the panel, likely meaning further delays in a verdict in the case.

An email issued Wednesday from the courtroom of King County Superior Court Judge Kristin Richardson said “an alternate juror was brought in this morning to replace a juror who was excused for medical reasons. Deliberations have begun anew.”

Earlier, another juror was sent home after she continued to nod off during the trial.

The 12-member jury began deliberating Friday morning after a five-week trial on charges alleging that Marc Hokoana, 31, sprayed pepper-spray into a crowd in Red Square during protests over the appearance of far-right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos, and that his wife, Elizabeth, shot and critically wounded an anti-fascist protester who attacked him afterward. Elizabeth Hokoana, also 31, claimed the man, identified as Joshua Phelan Dukes, had a knife and testified that he was going to “gut her husband.”

No knife was seen in extensive video of the incident caught by several individuals filming the raucous protests, and no other witness testified that Dukes was armed.

Elizabeth Hokoana could be sent to prison for up to 15 years, if convicted. Marc Hokoana, who was a student at the UW, faces up to three months in jail if convicted.

The couple had gone to the UW that night to see Yiannopoulos. Prosecutors allege that an exchange of social-media posts by Marc Hokoana the night before indicated the couple had intended to provoke antifa protesters and others who were upset over the inauguration earlier in the day of President Donald Trump.

Hokoana boasted to a friend that he was going to attend the event “full melee,” a gaming term indicating he was ready for hand-to-hand combat. Prosecutors say he armed himself with a tactical knife and a “pepper-blaster” that night. Marc Hokoana told his friend that Elizabeth would be “carrying.” She arrived on campus armed with a 9 mm Glock handgun beneath her parka.

“If the snowflakes get out of hand” — using a derogatory term often applied to liberals by Trump supporters — “I’m just going to wade through their ranks and start cracking skulls,” Marc Hokoana wrote to his friend. On the witness stand, Hokoana said the statements were exaggerations and a joke, and he was ashamed of them. According to testimony at the trial, Marc Hokoana was involved in at least five altercations before the shooting occurred.

The defense argued that Marc used pepper spray in an effort to help a photographer for the Southern Poverty Law Center who was being beaten by a group of masked and black-clad antifa protesters — although the photographer, Dave Neiwert, denied to the jury he was being attacked. They claimed that Dukes — a large man clad in a black leather jacket — barreled through the crowd and grabbed Hokoana. Elizabeth testified that the dark-colored knife was hard to see against his jacket and that’s why nobody else saw it. She shot him at nearly point-blank range, according to witnesses.

Elizabeth Hokoana has claimed self-defense. She did not have to prove that Dukes actually had a knife, but she had to convince jurors that her fear for her husband’s life was reasonable under the circumstances.

Dukes, who was critically injured after being shot in the abdomen, is an avowed anarchist and refused to testify at the trial, claiming through an attorney that he does not believe in the punitive U.S. criminal justice system. The defense repeatedly referenced his absence to the jury, which was not told why he did not testify.