Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a brushy area near Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness reported finding the woman around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area south of Everett near the 11600 block of Highway 99, Lieutenant Clint Korhonen said.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement the death “appears to be suspicious in nature,” but did not release further details Sunday. The victim’s identity and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County medical examiner.