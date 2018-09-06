The roommates, both from Thailand, met when they attended Boston University. Police say the 32-year-old woman stabbed her 25-year-old roommate to death, and then stabbed herself, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office.

Two women found dead in a unit at the Malloy Apartments in Seattle’s University District on Tuesday were identified Thursday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined a 32-year-old woman fatally stabbed her younger roommate and then killed herself.

Kornkamon Leenawarat, 25, died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide; Thiti-on Chotechuangsab died from a stab wound to the chest and her death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner. Both died on Saturday.

The two women are Thai nationals who met while attending Boston University and roomed together since Leenawarat began working on her second master’s degree at the University of Washington in March, said one of Leenawarat’s family members, who asked not to be identified to protect his privacy.

The relative said the UW was asked to perform a wellness check on Leenawarat on Saturday afternoon, and the family filed a missing person’s report with the Seattle Police Department on Sunday after no one had heard from Leenawarat for two or three days. He believes Chotechuangsab was also a UW student.

A call to UW police was not returned, and a university spokesman could not be reached to confirm that both women were students. The Seattle Times has filed a public-disclosure request to obtain a copy of the missing person’s report but has not received it.

On Tuesday, Seattle police responded to an apartment in the eight-story building at 4337 15th Ave. N.E. after the building manager conducted a welfare check and found a severely injured woman, police said at the time. When officers arrived, they found two women dead inside the apartment.

Police did not say they suspected the crime was a murder-suicide because autopsy results were pending, but indicated that was likely the case when homicide detectives determined there were no outstanding suspects.

According to Leenawarat’s relative, who lives in Houston, Texas, Leenawarat’s mother died two years ago. Her father, three brothers and a sister all live in Thailand, but several of Leenawarat’s cousins live in the Houston area.

The relative and his wife will be traveling to Seattle on Friday to collect Leenawarat’s possessions and arrange for her remains to be returned to Thailand.