A corrections deputy discovered the 62-year-old woman needing medical help in her cell around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office said.
Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 62-year-old inmate at Snohomish County Jail in Everett.
A corrections deputy discovered the woman needing medical help in her cell around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The deputy called medics and began CPR, the release says, but life-saving attempts by jail staff and first responders were unsuccessful. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
The release does not describe the nature of the woman’s symptoms.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career VIEW
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
Everett police booked the woman, whom the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify, into the jail on Jan. 19 on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence and criminal trespassing. The sheriff’s office described her as transient.
Medical staff initially “declined to accept the inmate for pre-existing medical conditions” and sent her to Providence Regional Medical Center, the release says. There, staff cleared her for jail booking.
Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Major Crime Unit are investigating her death, per standard protocol, the release says. Separately, health professionals will review the woman’s death “from a clinical standpoint.”
The medical examiner’s office will determine her manner and cause of death.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.