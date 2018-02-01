A corrections deputy discovered the 62-year-old woman needing medical help in her cell around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office said.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 62-year-old inmate at Snohomish County Jail in Everett.

A corrections deputy discovered the woman needing medical help in her cell around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The deputy called medics and began CPR, the release says, but life-saving attempts by jail staff and first responders were unsuccessful. Authorities pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The release does not describe the nature of the woman’s symptoms.

Everett police booked the woman, whom the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify, into the jail on Jan. 19 on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence and criminal trespassing. The sheriff’s office described her as transient.

Medical staff initially “declined to accept the inmate for pre-existing medical conditions” and sent her to Providence Regional Medical Center, the release says. There, staff cleared her for jail booking.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Major Crime Unit are investigating her death, per standard protocol, the release says. Separately, health professionals will review the woman’s death “from a clinical standpoint.”

The medical examiner’s office will determine her manner and cause of death.