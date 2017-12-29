The death of a 40-year-old man shortly after he was taken into custody Thursday by two Snohomish County sheriff's deputies is under investigation by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The two deputies had responded to an 8:30 p.m. call alleging that the man had attacked his father at their home in the 13300 block of Highway 99, according to a statement released by Kristin Banfield, the spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which investigates use of force incidents and in custody deaths.

The deputies encountered the man in the driveway, the statement says.

“They placed him in handcuffs and requested aid a minute later,” according the news release. “Aid was on-scene and immediately began CPR.”

She said the man was pronounced dead around 9:25 p.m.

The statement says the two deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation by the task force which is made up of detectives from various Snohomish County law-enforcement agencies. They will forward their findings to prosecutors, who will determine whether the use of force was justified if force was used.

The statement does not indicate whether the deputies used force during the arrest.

Both deputies were hired by the sheriff’s office a little over a year ago, the statement says.