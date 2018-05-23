Celebrity boat skipper Sig Hansen is accused of spitting on an Uber driver and denting the car after learning he couldn’t pay cash for his ride home from Norway’s Constitution Day in Ballard.

Celebrity fishing-boat captain Sig Hansen pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge that he assaulted an Uber driver last year under a recommended arrangement with prosecutors that could allow him to avoid jail time.

Seattle Municipal Judge Edward McKenna postponed sentencing so Hansen could undergo additional alcohol evaluation.

Hansen, 52, has gained fame as the hard-charging Norwegian-American skipper of the Seattle-based fishing boat, the Northwestern, on the cable TV series “The Deadliest Catch.”

Hansen had been celebrating Syttende Mai — Norway’s Constitution Day — in Ballard with his family over a year ago before the encounter with an Uber driver. According to a Seattle police, Hansen became angry after the driver informed him he couldn’t pay for a ride with cash.

Hansen and his son-in-law, Clark Pederson, allegedly spat on the driver’s head and the back of the driver’s seat, then Hansen got out of the car and kicked and dented it, police said.

Officers arrested an intoxicated and combative Hansen a short time later at his Shoreline home during an encounter caught on police video. He was booked into jail and charged with misdemeanor assault and property-destruction charges, and later publicly apologized.

A misdemeanor assault charge against Pederson, a crew member on Hansen’s boat, later was amended to harassment, court records show. Earlier this year, he similarly agreed to deferred prosecution and fines.

Hansen also faces other potential legal troubles. A ruling from the state Court of Appeals is pending on arguments over whether a sexual-abuse lawsuit brought by his estranged daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, can proceed to trial. Eckstrom claims her father sexually abused her as a toddler, while her parents were divorcing about three decades ago.

Hansen has vehemently denied the claims as false, calling Eckstrom’s suit “an old-fashioned shakedown.”