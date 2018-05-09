The circumstances that led to the person's death remain unknown.

Jessica Lee
Human remains were found in a rural area in Snohomish County, near Highway 522, Tuesday afternoon.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said a crew clearing garbage discovered the remains near a suitcase and blanket at the intersection of Downes Road and Fales Road, roughly 600 feet from Echo Falls Golf Club.

Investigators did not determine the deceased person’s gender or age, says a news release from the office.

Sheriff’s deputies who investigate crimes and collisions are on the case, the release says.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will formally identify the deceased, and determine his or her cause and manner of death.

 

