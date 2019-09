A fatal crash in Burien on Monday morning involved a stolen vehicle, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash in the 11200 block of 14th Avenue South occurred when the stolen vehicle’s driver “hit a pickup truck head-on,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver in the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

