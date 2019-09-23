The driver of a stolen car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck head-on in Burien on Monday morning, killing the truck’s driver, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash in the 11200 block of 14th Avenue South occurred at 7:51 a.m., when the 30-year-old male driver of a stolen Subaru Legacy crossed fully into the oncoming lane and struck a pickup truck being driven by a 44-year-old man, according to Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott. The 44-year-old, who was on his way to work, died at the scene.

Members of the 44-year-old man’s family were driving a couple of minutes behind and encountered the scene before police arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver in the stolen vehicle was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and is being treated for several broken bones, Abbott said. When he’s released from the hospital, authorities expect to book him into jail on investigation of vehicular homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities are investigating why the driver of the stolen car crossed into oncoming traffic, and whether factors like speed or impairment were involved.

The Subaru had been reported stolen Sunday evening in the 10300 block of 3rd Avenue South in Seattle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.