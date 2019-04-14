A Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded Saturday night while responding to a suspicious vehicle call.

The deputy was shot around 10:30 p.m. near Fallert Road and Kalama River Road northeast of Kalama, Sheriff Brad Thurman told the Longview Daily News.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was flown by helicopter to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. The deputy’s condition was not immediately known.

Police are searching for a suspect.