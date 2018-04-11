A Renton police officer wrote in court documents that the force of the collision on Monday sent the security guard approximately 8 feet over the vehicle.

Court documents say a driver intentionally sped up his vehicle before striking a security guard outside of the Boeing Renton plant.

A Renton police officer wrote in court documents that the force of the collision on Monday sent Security Guard Thomas Achten approximately 8 feet over the vehicle.

KOMO-TV reports Achten suffered life-threatening injuries.

He remains in critical condition in intensive care.

Court records say after hitting Achten, the driver proceeded to hit a box truck and bring down the entry gate for the Boeing plant.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old man tried to kick and punch an officer before he was taken into custody on Monday.

The man’s sister reported to police that the man was suicidal and hadn’t been acting like himself.