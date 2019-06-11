The Yakima County coroner has released the names of four of the five people who were found shot to death on the Yakama Indian Reservation.

The coroner on Tuesday identified the victims as 49-year-old Catherine Eneas; 61-year-old Dennis Overacker; 51-year-old Michelle Starnes; and 36-year-old Thomas Hernandez.

The coroner says all four suffered fatal gunshot wounds at a home in the town of White Swan.

The identity of a fifth victim was not released as officials are still trying to notify next of kin.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the slayings.