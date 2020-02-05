By

YAKIMA — A homeless woman was beaten to death after authorities say her body was found near railroad tracks in Yakima, a coroner said.

Linda Berukoff, 58, was discovered with severe injuries to her face and head, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Her death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head after Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice conducted an autopsy Tuesday.

Evidence was also collected for a sexual-assault kit as part of the investigation, Curtice said.

A passerby walking near the railroad tracks discovered the body Thursday behind a stack of fruit bins, authorities said.

It is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and left there, authorities said.

The Associated Press

