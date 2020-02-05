YAKIMA — A homeless woman was beaten to death after authorities say her body was found near railroad tracks in Yakima, a coroner said.

Linda Berukoff, 58, was discovered with severe injuries to her face and head, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Her death was officially deemed a homicide as a result of blunt-force trauma to her head after Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice conducted an autopsy Tuesday.

Evidence was also collected for a sexual-assault kit as part of the investigation, Curtice said.

A passerby walking near the railroad tracks discovered the body Thursday behind a stack of fruit bins, authorities said.

It is unclear if the woman was killed by the tracks, or if she was killed elsewhere and left there, authorities said.