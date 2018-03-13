A $1 million warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, who has been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of motor vehicle theft.
Authorities say a car belonging to a woman whose body was found near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker on Camano Island has been found in Northern California.
The Island County Sheriff Office said Monday the Honda Civic belonging to 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham was abandoned on Interstate 5 in Yreka.
The sheriff’s office says a $1 million warrant has been issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Jacob Gonzales, who has been charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of motor vehicle theft.
The sheriff’s office says Gonzales remains a person of interest in the case.
Detectives found Cunningham’s body March 3 on an undeveloped parcel of land on Camano Island, north of Seattle.
Nearby, investigators discovered a bunker dug into a hillside containing supplies, guns and ammo.
Authorities believe Gonzales may be headed to Las Vegas.