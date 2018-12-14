The clerk was shot in the hand; his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

A convenience-store clerk in Renton was shot during a robbery Friday morning, according to police, who are still searching for the robbers.

Around 3:45 a.m., Renton police responded to a call from a clerk working at a convenience store in the Renton Highlands on the 2000 block of N.E. Sunset Boulevard. The man told dispatchers that two men with guns had robbed the store.

When officers arrived, they found the clerk had been shot in the hand and also was bruised. He told police he was outside the store when two men holding handguns approached and demanded he open the register. Both men’s faces were covered with clothing, the clerk said. When he was slow to move toward the door, the two men began beating him and one of the men fired shots from his gun, the clerk told police. The men took money from the register and merchandise, then left the store.

Police tried to track the suspects with dogs but were unsuccessful.

Police described the robbers as young and around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall.