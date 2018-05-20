43-foot fishing boat reported missing near Willapa Bay

OCEAN PARK, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews searching for a missing vessel in Willapa Bay have found an oil sheen and debris where they believe the 43-foot boat went down.

Authorities say the wife of a man who took the fishing boat Kelli J out reported him overdue on Saturday. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office checked local marinas while the Coast Guard conducted its search overnight.

The state Ecology Department was also responding to the oil sheen Sunday. The Coast Guard said the vessel reportedly could have been carrying up to 500 gallons of diesel fuel.