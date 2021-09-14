Five to six men stole cash from club patrons at gunpoint in the Chinatown International District on Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Police said they responded to reports of a robbery inside a club in the 600 block of South Weller Street around 11 p.m. It was not clear at which business the crime occurred.

“Multiple victims” said that five to six men with firearms and stun guns entered the club and demanded cash, according to police. No one was injured during the robbery and police are investigating the crime.

SPD is encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to contact the department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.