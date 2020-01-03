A Vancouver, Clark County, woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s French bulldog, critically wounding the animal, during a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

Renae Lynn Riesen, 29, appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty, domestic violence-related. Judge David Gregerson set her bail at $10,000. She will be arraigned Jan. 16, court records show.

According to court records, Riesen and her boyfriend, who live together, got into a disturbance, and the boyfriend walked out of the residence. When he returned, he found his 7-year-old female bulldog was bleeding heavily from her back. He took the dog to St. Francis 24-Hour Animal Hospital in Vancouver, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The boyfriend initially said he thought a tool may have fallen on the dog. However, veterinarians later found that the dog’s injuries were intentionally inflicted and most likely caused from being stabbed with an unidentified object. The man subsequently told veterinary staff that his girlfriend stabbed the dog, the affidavit says, stating, “How can she do this to a dog?”

The dog suffered two lacerations to the back, resulting in two fractured vertebra and “extensive blood loss causing anemia,” court records state.

A witness who called police to report the disturbance said she saw the boyfriend leave with the dog and Riesen flee from the home, according to the court document.