Clark County sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, was identified as the deputy who was fatally shot Friday evening at an east Vancouver apartment complex. The suspected shooter remains at large.

The SW Washington Regional Major Crimes Team said Saturday evening that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Guillermo O. Raya in connection with the shooting. Police said Raya is considered armed and dangerous.

Two other people were arrested on unrelated felony warrants following an hourslong manhunt after the shooting, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is handling the release of information.

Brown was a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and served as a detective with the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force. He had been in that role since 2017.

“This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area,” a Sheriff’s Office statement issued late Friday said. “Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times.”

During his service with the Sheriff’s Office, Brown also worked as a corrections deputy and patrol deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon. He served with the state Department of Corrections and as a reserve officer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department in Montana. He was a military police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1995, according to investigative records.

Friday’s shooting of Brown occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at The Pointe Apartments, in the 3500 block of Northeast 109th Avenue and just east of Interstate 205 in Vancouver.

Brown was in his vehicle conducting surveillance at the complex, when other law enforcement units in the area were unable to reach him on the radio. Around the same time, someone heard what sounded like gunshots and saw a man bleeding inside a vehicle. The person called 911, according to an investigation update issued Saturday evening.

Two men and a woman were seen fleeing the area and were pursued by officers. The fleeing vehicle crashed near Padden Parkway and I-205, and three suspects ran, investigators said.

The county’s 911 dispatch center and local law enforcement issued bulletins Friday night asking residents to stay away from the area of I-205 and Northeast 87th Street because of the search. Area residents were encouraged to stay inside their homes, keep doors locked and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers detained a woman who came out of one of the buildings in the apartment complex with her hands up. She walked across the parking lot to officers armed with a shield and tactical gear. She was handcuffed and taken to a Vancouver Police Department car.

At about 9 p.m. Lower Columbia SWAT arrived in an armored vehicle and began calling out to people inside that same building, demanding they come out with their hands up.

Brown was one of the Clark County deputies who fatally shot Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man, during a planned drug sale in Hazel Dell on the evening of Oct. 29. Peterson’s death led to tense demonstrations in Vancouver.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, which was examining the shooting of Peterson last year, said in December that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Peterson fired twice at deputies, investigators did not find evidence of that. No casings from his gun were recovered at the scene.

Peterson did not stop as ordered by deputies, kept walking through a bank parking lot and pulled a gun from his pocket, according to the investigative team. Officers, including Brown, said they fired at Peterson after he pointed a handgun at them.

Material from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.