A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured early Sunday after he put his patrol vehicle into the path of a wrong-way driver who was about to enter Interstate 5 near Battle Ground.

The crash occurred at 2:54 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 5 Battle Ground off ramp, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

It said a deputy noticed a car driving south on the northbound ramp heading toward the freeway. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and moved his vehicle to the middle of the off-ramp in an attempt to stop the driver from entering the freeway going the wrong way.

The driver failed to stop and crashed head-on into the deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The car’s driver, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the sheriff’s office. The injured deputy was treated at a hospital and released .

The name of the deputy and driver were not released. The crash is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol.