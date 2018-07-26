Deputy cleared in incident in which he shot and killed an inmate at a hospital who punched another deputy.
VANCOUVER (AP) — The Clark County Prosecutors Office has cleared a corrections deputy who shot and killed an inmate at a Vancouver hospital.
The Columbian reports the prosecutor’s office found that Deputy Pam Frisby acted lawfully and fired in self-defense in the May 2017 incident in which John Jefferson Martin was killed.
Frisby and Deputy Elissa Black were guarding Martin at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after he was brought there for treatment for an apparent stroke.
The prosecutor’s office says after a doctor arrived to inform Martin that an MRI didn’t indicate a stroke, he shoved a nurse away and began punching Black.
Most Read Local Stories
- A mother grieves: Orca whale continues to carry her dead calf into a second day
- Southern-resident killer whales lose newborn calf, and another youngster is ailing
- Seattle’s new streetcars may be too big to fit tracks, maintenance barn, mayor’s office says
- Watch: Seattle police lip-sync Macklemore's 'Downtown' as part of viral video challenge WATCH
- Photo of security guard with ICE card at Seattle light-rail station baffles Sound Transit, immigration agency
During a struggle the prosecutor’s office says Martin wasn’t affected by Black’s use of stun gun and that Frisby shot Martin after he again attacked Black.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Scott Jackson wrote evidence supported Frisby’s description of what happened.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.