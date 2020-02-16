Officials in Clallam County are investigating the homicide of a woman found in a forest.

A witness on Friday morning called the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to report an unresponsive woman who was spotted off a U.S. Forest Service road south of Blyn, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The witness was not sure if the woman needed medical attention and called out to her.

Medics and deputies responded and determined that the woman had died.

Deputies said Sunday that the woman’s death was being investigated as a homicide, though they did not specify how she died.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed.