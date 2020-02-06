Booze, cigarettes and cheese were on the shopping list of a man who is accused of accessing a Lake Tapps grocery store through the ceiling rafters for more than a month. He was arrested Wednesday after evading police and employees for weeks, according to Auburn police.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Auburn Police Department said the man is accused of getting into the Haggen store through the rafters and helping himself to thousands of dollars worth of products, including an artisan block of Beecher’s cheese that cost $394.97, retailing for $22.99 per pound.

“Property Crimes Detectives located some very expensive cheese that was missing from the store, as well as cigarettes,” police said in the post. “The cheese cannot be re-sold by the store, so it was photographed for the case, then donated to the food bank.”

Police said they had been called to the store five times since Christmas when the suspect allegedly stole “thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes and liquor.” They had also been called on Jan. 15, 16 and 17, police said.

Police said employees had either seen or heard the suspect in the rafters above the ceiling, but until this week, the man had evaded detection when officers searched above the ceiling “but came up empty.”

Auburn police spokesman Mike Hirman said they were first alerted to the suspect on Christmas Day.

Advertising

“One employee saw his feet dangling from tiles above the store, and some people heard him walking around up there,” Hirman said.

Police investigated the store’s rafters several times, Hirman said, and kept finding evidence that someone had been there — including a drug kit with heroin and meth, gloves, flashlights, a small camera scope and rope.

“The rafters are so congested with HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems, wiring, harnesses and all sorts of things up there,” Hirman said.

He said the store maintained normal business hours during the search and that he didn’t think the public was ever in danger.