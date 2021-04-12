A Seattle toddler remained in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center Monday, a day after she was among four people struck by gunfire in a Central District parking lot.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Sunday in a private car after police say at least two suspects came around a corner and opened fire on cars and individuals outside an AutoZone and Starbucks on the northeast corner of 23rd Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Other businesses in the mall include a Magic Dragon fast-food franchise and a Walgreens.

Police have made no arrests. Detective Patrick Michaud on Monday said detectives “are keeping this one close” and have released little information.

He would not say whether the suspects or shooting were captured on surveillance video or traffic cameras that dot the businesses and intersection, or provide details on the number of shots fired or whether they came from multiple weapons. Messages left with managers at AutoZone and Magic Dragon were not returned.

According to witnesses, the suspects were walking south on 23rd, rounded the corner at the AutoZone and fired multiple rounds east into the parking lot, striking cars and people.

The shooting was reported Sunday by multiple callers at 3:22 p.m. Police arrived to find the victims all had been taken or driven to local hospitals.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson at Harborview, said the three adult male victims had been treated for their injuries and released as of Monday afternoon. She said the girl’s condition remained unchanged.