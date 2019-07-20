An 8-year-old boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center after he fell Saturday morning from a second-story window in Seattle, a fire spokesperson said.

The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 14300 block of 30th Avenue Northeast in Lake City, said department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. The boy had fallen through the window screen, landing on the concrete about 7 feet below.

The incident appears to have been an accident, Tinsley said. Officials originally said the boy was in serious condition, but another Fire Department spokesman said later Saturday the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution and apparently had no injuries.

Two children fell from apartment windows in Everett last month, prompting officials to warn parents about the potential dangers of open windows in the warm, summer months. Many Seattle and Puget Sound homes lack air conditioning, so people open windows for cool air.

Medical officials warn that window screens do not prevent falls. Install window guards as an extra precaution and keep furniture away from windows, officials advise.