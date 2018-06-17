Pedestrial was found in the road early Sunday and died from his injuries.

MANSON, Wash. (AP) — Investigators are looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Manson Boulevard.

The man, whom police have not identified, was found lying in the road about 2:50 a.m. and pronounced dead about 3 a.m., said Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Reinfeld said investigators are looking for a Chevrolet Malibu between model years 2004 and 2008. The car should have significant damage on the front left, he said, but the color is unknown.

There were no apparent witnesses, Reinfeld said. State Patrol is also investigating.