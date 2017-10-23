Jeffries Butts had been wanted on an arrest warrant for more than four months after he allegedly strangled and punched Lyles, the mother of his two children, in May. Lyles was fatally shot by Seattle police three weeks later during an unrelated encounter.

After more than four months on the lam, the father of Charleena Lyles’ two eldest children was booked into jail Sunday evening for allegedly strangling and punching the pregnant mother three weeks before she was fatally shot by Seattle police.

King County prosecutors charged Jeffries Quantez Butts, 31, with second-degree assault-domestic violence in June in connection with the May 28 incident, court records show. A warrant was then issued for Butts’ arrest.

The charge was filed nine days before Lyles was shot by two Seattle officers on June 18 after allegedly threatening them with a knife or knives, according to police reports and court records.

Butts, whose last known address was in Federal Way, was booked into jail just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday and remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bail, jail records show. He apparently had been living in his car.

Butts was arrested by Kent police on Highway 167, according to a jail spokesman. Additional details of his arrest were not immediately known.

Butts has a number of criminal convictions, court records show. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft for stealing passengers’ suitcases from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2014 and to third-degree assault for bludgeoning a man’s face with a drinking glass at a casino in 2010.

He also has convictions for burglary, theft and failing to register as a sex offender — the latter connected to his juvenile conviction for having sex with a 12-year-old girl and video-recording the incident, court records say.

In a 2008 case, a no-contact order was issued by a Federal Way municipal court judge to protect Lyles from Butts, but the order was recalled after the case against Butts was dismissed.

In the May 28 case, the 12-year-old daughter of Butts and Lyles called Butts to come pick her up without her mother’s knowledge, charging papers say. When he showed up at the Magnuson Park apartment where Lyles lived with her children, she asked him to leave and an argument ensued. Butts shattered a cellphone to stop Lyles from calling 911, according to the charges.

He then put Lyles in “a chokehold, wrestler style,” then punched her in the face after she managed to break away, the charges say. Butts then took off in his car.

On June 18, police officers Jason Anderson and Steven McNew responded to a burglary report from Lyles, though it did not appear anything had actually been taken from her apartment.

Lyles then suddenly attacked both officers with one or two knives, Anderson and McNew said in recorded interviews with police investigators. Three of her four children were in the apartment at the time of the fatal shooting.

Attorneys representing Lyles’ father have since filed a lawsuit against the officers and city, alleging the officers violated Lyles’ civil rights and caused her wrongful death.