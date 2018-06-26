King County prosecutors say Dayevion Royalston, 25, is possibly facing his third strike -- and a life sentence -- if he's convicted of the murder of a SeaTac motel clerk on June 15.

Brent Arancio, a clerk at America’s Best Value Inn in SeaTac, turned away a 25-year-old Ohio man and his girlfriend late on June 15 because there were no available rooms to rent.

But 10 minutes after the couple walked out, the man returned alone, pulled a gun and lunged at Arancio while demanding money, say charges filed this week by King County prosecutors. In an exchange captured by the motel’s video-surveillance system, Arancio told the man, identified as Dayevion Royalston, that they were being recorded, according to the charges.

Royalston replied, “I don’t care. I’m not from around here,” the charges say.

Arancio, 40, jumped the counter and tried to wrestle the gun from the man and was shot in the chest, the charges say. The man then helped himself to approximately $150 from the till and walked out, according to the charges.

Arancio, who was found bleeding on the lobby floor by a motel patron and a coworker just after 11:15 p.m., died a short time later at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Five days after the fatal shooting, Royalston was arrested at a house in Dayton, Ohio. He remains jailed in the Montgomery County Jail and was charged Monday with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Arancio’s death, jail and court records show. It is unknown when he will be extradited to Washington to face the criminal charges here.

Police say Royalston traveled here using a stolen identity to avoid being arrested on a nationwide felony warrant for violating parole in Ohio.

Royalston, who was released from an Ohio prison in October, has previous convictions for robbery and aggravated robbery and is facing a possible life sentence as a persistent offender if convicted of murder, charging papers say.

According to the charges, Royalston is dating a Covington woman who previously lived in Dayton. During his occasional visits, the couple stay at various motels in the SeaTac area.

After Arancio was fatally shot, King County sheriff’s detectives obtained video-surveillance footage from nearby hotels and motels. They learned the couple spent the night of June 14 at a Motel 6, where Royalston used the name and Ohio ID of a man who resembles Royalston, the charges say. Royalston was wearing the same clothes and carrying the same bag in the Motel 6 footage as was seen in footage from America’s Best Value Inn, say charging papers.

When Arancio first told the couple he had no rooms to rent, Royalston’s girlfriend went across the street and was captured on video-surveillance cameras at the Best Western hotel, where she attempted to get a room, the charges say. Police say it was during that time that Royalston returned to Arancio’s motel, where he shot and robbed the clerk, according to charging papers.

Royalston apparently peeled off his sweatshirt then joined his girlfriend across the street, where the two ordered a Lyft car that first took them to another Motel 6, where again they were told no rooms were available, before dropping them off at a Des Moines motel, charging papers say. The two spent the night and checked out the next morning.

On June 19, detectives located Royalston’s girlfriend:

“She was cooperative and provided detectives with a detailed account of the evening of the murder,” a detective wrote in charging papers. “She was unaware the robbery had occurred but knew her boyfriend had been acting strange since meeting back up with her in the Best Western motel lobby immediately after the killing.”

It was the girlfriend who provided Royalston’s real name and told detectives that by then he was either en route or already back in Ohio, the charges say.

Using Royalston’s driver’s license photo and photos he posted on Facebook, detectives were able to match his tattoos to images of the killer’s tattoos seen in the video footage, say charging papers. A warrant was issued for Royalston’s arrest and King County detectives notified police in Ohio that Royalston was likely in their jurisdiction, the charges say.

Royalston was arrested June 20. His fingerprints matched a print lifted from the counter of the motel where Arancio was killed, the charges say.