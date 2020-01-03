A Centralia police officer shot a man twice Thursday evening after he allegedly threatened another officer with a walking stick, according to the department.

The man underwent surgery and his current condition is unknown, police said in a Friday statement. Police did not release further information about the man, such as his age, in the statement.

Officers responded to a report of a man trespassing at a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue around 7 p.m. The caller said the man had trespassed there before, according to police.

According to the police statement, officers found the man nearby and he threatened to assault them with what appeared to be a large walking staff. The officers tried to use less-lethal force but it did not affect the man, according to the statement.

According to police, the man then “attempted to assault one of the officers with the staff,” and another officer fired at the man, striking him twice. He was taken to Centralia Providence Hospital.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, as an independent investigation led by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office is conducted.

The Daily Chronicle reported that the officer has been with the police department for four years.