Centralia Police say an officer killed an 18-year-old burglary suspect early Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress on Logan Street in Centralia “where the suspect was reportedly armed,” the Centralia Police Department said in a statement.

“Shortly after officers arrived, they located a male subject matching the description of the suspect,” the statement read. “One officer confronted the suspect, which resulted in shot(s) being fired.”

Police said the man who was killed was an 18-year-old from Winlock with ties to Centralia.

The names of the officer or officers involved in the incident were not immediately released.

The shooting is being investigated by the Region Three Officer Involved Shooting Team.