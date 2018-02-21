One man is in the hospital and another is being interviewed by police after a Central District shooting on Tuesday night, police said.

Seattle police said in a statement that the suspect was detained after he called a ride-share company for a lift but told the driver he didn’t want to leave while police were there.

Officers were called to the site of the shooting, near East Yesler Way and 25th Avenue South, just before 10:30 p.m. They found one man with a single gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

“The victim’s friend said they were walking down the street when they heard multiple gunshots but didn’t know where they were coming from,” police said. “The two men began to run away until the victim fell to the ground due to the wound he sustained.”

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were looking for a suspect, a ride-share driver asked officers if he could enter the area to pick up a fare, police said.

“The officers waved the driver through while watching where he was going,” police said.

A man walked out of a nearby house, approached the driver and quickly went back inside, police said.

The driver returned to officers and “told them the man didn’t want a ride until police left the area.”

Police approached the house and spoke to a woman who said a man claimed he was being shot at and needed shelter.

The woman told police she allowed the man into her home to wait until it was safe for him to leave.

Officers searched the area where the man had been waiting and found a loaded 9-mm handgun, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by gang-unit detectives, police said.