A fire that damaged a Central District barber shop Saturday has been ruled an arson by fire investigators.

The fire, which was set early Saturday in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue, caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in damage to contents, according to a statement from Seattle Fire Department.

There were no occupants in the building and no firefighters were injured, according to the statement.

Seattle police are investigating the arson.