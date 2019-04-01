A fire that damaged a Central District barber shop Saturday has been ruled an arson by fire investigators.
The fire, which was set early Saturday in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue, caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in damage to contents, according to a statement from Seattle Fire Department.
There were no occupants in the building and no firefighters were injured, according to the statement.
Seattle police are investigating the arson.
