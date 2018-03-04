Wildlife centers offers reward for slaughter of five snow geese near Stanwood.

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Sarvey Wildlife Center in Arlington is offering a $5,000 reward for information about who illegally shot and killed five snow geese.

The Everett Daily Herald reports the geese were found by the side of Starbird Road between Stanwood and Mount Vernon. They were brought to Sarvey on Friday for examination.

The geese had been shot multiple times. Two were missing their heads.

The deaths were recent, but hunting season for the species ended weeks ago.

The reward is for information leading to prosecution of the poachers.

In January, Sarvey offered a reward for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle near Snohomish.

That case remains unsolved.