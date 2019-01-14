The fire, which broke out Sunday night on a large pleasure boat and quickly spread to a live-aboard boat and a smaller boat, caused an estimated $200,000 damage and sent a man to the hospital.

Fire investigators were unable to determine the cause of a marina fire Sunday night at Seattle’s Lakewood Moorage that burned three boats, according to a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department.

“There was too much fire damage for them to pinpoint what happened,” spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said Monday of the blaze that sent a 59-year-old man to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire, which broke out on a large pleasure boat and quickly spread to a live-aboard boat and a smaller boat, caused an estimated $200,000 loss, Tinsley said. The injured man and his dog were on the live-aboard boat.

A photo posted on the fire department’s blog shows a Seattle police officer with an arm around a dog wrapped in a blanket, keeping the animal warm until its owner returned.

Firefighters stretched nearly 2,000 feet of hose to fight the fire from the dock until a fire boat arrived and could pour water on the blaze from Lake Washington. It took about 20 minutes to knock the fire down and get it under control.