Three men were arrested in Pioneer Square on Tuesday after Seattle police served warrants on a vehicle and three tents and found narcotics, cash and a firearm.

The warrants were served near the intersection of South Main Street and Second Avenue Extension South as part of a drug-dealing investigation, police said.

In addition to a loaded revolver, officers seized a switchblade, a pellet gun, more than $1,200 cash, about 139.2 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 3.7 grams of heroin and several oxycodone pills, police said in a blotter post.

The three men, aged 53, 34 and 32, were arrested for the possession, sale and delivery of illegal narcotics, police said. The 53-year-old was additionally arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

All three were booked into the King County Jail.