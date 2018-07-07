Cameron McLay, a former Pittsburgh police chief, withdrew as a finalist and is in discussions to be a special aide to Mayor Jenny Durkan on police reform. Durkan reopened the competitive process and added Carmen Best, whose absence as a finalist had drawn community criticism.

Carmen Best, the interim chief of the Seattle Police Department, is back in the running to be the permanent chief, after one of the three finalists for the job withdrew from consideration, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Saturday.

Cameron McLay, a former chief of the Pittsburgh Police Department who had previously been named a finalist, withdrew “following conversations on police reform” with the mayor, Durkan’s office said.

McLay instead is in discussions to become a special aide to Durkan on police reform, the mayor said.

Seattle has been without a permanent police chief since Kathleen O’Toole stepped down as chief in late 2017.

The sudden turn of events unfolded after Durkan and McLay talked about a different role, better suited to his “passion” in promoting police reform, Durkan spokeswoman Stephanie Formas said Saturday.

The mayor’s office then reopened the competitive process and added Best, who was one five semifinalists when McLay was chosen as finalist along with Ely Reyes, an assistant chief in Austin, and Eddie Frizell, a police inspector in Minneapolis.

Best’s exclusion from the group of finalists had drawn intense criticism from community groups who said she was treated unfairly after playing a key role as a deputy chief in navigating the department through federally mandated reforms.

The city’s Community Police Commission (CPC) had asked the City Council last month to postpone a confirmation hearing for Durkan’s yet-to-be named nominee until they were given a clearer explanation as to why Best was not chosen as a finalist.

“I still don’t really understand how it played out,” Isaac Ruiz, a Seattle attorney and one of three co-chairs of the CPC said last month. “It’s concerning because when we’re talking about policing and reform in the community, it’s important to have as much transparency as possible.

“There are members of the CPC who feel very strongly that Interim Chief Best shouldn’t have been eliminated and these are commissioners with very deep ties within the community,” Ruiz said.

Best — who is African American and has spent her entire 26-year policing career in Seattle — has deep community ties and was the only woman and only internal candidate to be among the five semifinalists for the chief’s job. She has served as interim chief since Jan. 1.

Gil Kerlikowske, the chief of Seattle police from 2000 to 2009, called the decision to leave Best out a “serious mistake.”

“To exclude her from further consideration sends a very negative message to the entire leadership of the Seattle Police Department and to the men and women who serve the public every day,” Kerlikowske wrote in a letter to the editor in May.

McLay, the former Pittsburgh police chief, was the only one of the three prior finalists to have served as the chief of a large police department.

A reformer who clashed with Pittsburgh’s police union, McLay served for two years in the Pittsburgh department before resigning in November 2016, saying he had accomplished everything he believed he could, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time.

Pittsburgh’s mayor credited McLay with changing the department and said, when McLay stepped down, that complaints against Pittsburgh police dropped 42 percent during his tenure.