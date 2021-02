Seattle police arrested a carjacking suspect after a pursuit and crash Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said the truck was taken from its driver in the 300 block of Northwest 85th Street in Ballard.

UPDATE: NB Alaskan Way closed at Clay St and WB Broad St closed at Elliott Ave. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Ux89x4suUl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 3, 2021

The suspect, who was reported to be possibly armed, was taken into custody after he crashed at Alaskan Way and Broad Street about 8:30 a.m., Michaud said.