Seattle police arrested a 45-year-old carjacking suspect after a pursuit and crash along Seattle’s waterfront Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said the stolen truck was taken at gunpoint from a motorist in the 300 block of Northwest 85th Street in Ballard at 7:45 a.m.

UPDATE: NB Alaskan Way closed at Clay St and WB Broad St closed at Elliott Ave. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Ux89x4suUl — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 3, 2021

Police said officers swarmed the area immediately, saw the truck driving away and pursued it through Pioneer Square and back along the waterfront.

Police said officers attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) as the truck approached Broad Street. The driver of the stolen truck then crashed, jumped out and fled on foot.

He was arrested a short distance away, police said.