Seattle police arrested a 45-year-old carjacking suspect after a pursuit and crash along Seattle’s waterfront Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said the stolen truck was taken at gunpoint from a motorist in the 300 block of Northwest 85th Street in Ballard at 7:45 a.m.
Police said officers swarmed the area immediately, saw the truck driving away and pursued it through Pioneer Square and back along the waterfront.
Police said officers attempted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) as the truck approached Broad Street. The driver of the stolen truck then crashed, jumped out and fled on foot.
He was arrested a short distance away, police said.