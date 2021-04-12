Seattle police have asked the public for help in locating a driver who left after a fatal collision with a bicyclist near Seward Park on Sunday.

Just before 7 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling north on Seward Park Avenue South, east of Wilson Avenue South. A car driving south in the northbound lane struck the bicyclist head-on and did not stop.

Witnesses administered CPR until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived. Medics attempted life-saving measures on the way to the hospital, but the 63-year-old man was declared dead upon arrival.

Police say the car is an older model, silver Nissan Sentra with a broken windshield. Possible license plate is BKU053.

People are asked to call 911 if they see the vehicle.