A shooting on a Capitol Hill street busy with weekend revelers wounded one man early Sunday morning, according to Seattle police.

Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of Pine Street, where a 26-year-old man had been hit in the leg. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim as police arrived, and officers continued providing first aid until the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police gang unit detectives received conflicting accounts of what happened and were working Sunday morning to develop a description of the shooter, according to a Seattle Police Department post. They are asking anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.

Another shootout in that block occurred in early October when a fight spilled out of the Baltic Room, a nightclub. Two men were wounded in that shooting.

Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud said it was unclear whether Sunday’s shooting was related to the nightclub.

“It was outside, so I can’t link it to it,” he said.

Representatives of the Baltic Room could not immediately be reached.