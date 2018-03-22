The 46-year-old man admitted he headed a drug ring that flew marijuana and MDMA south into Washington state and cocaine north into Canada.

A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty.

Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, B.C., entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.

The 46-year-old admitted he headed a drug ring that flew marijuana and MDMA south into Washington state and cocaine north into Canada. One of his pilots, Sam Lindsay-Brown, killed himself in the Spokane County Jail after flying into a law-enforcement setup in 2009.

In an interview with The Associated Press that year, Martin said he became involved in the drug trade after watching his best friend get killed in a logging accident and seeing the region’s logging industry dry up.