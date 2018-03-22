The 46-year-old man admitted he headed a drug ring that flew marijuana and MDMA south into Washington state and cocaine north into Canada.
A Canadian man who spent nearly a decade fighting his extradition to the U.S. for running a helicopter-based drug-smuggling ring has pleaded guilty.
Colin Hugh Martin, formerly of Malakwa, B.C., entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to a conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would recommend no more than 10 years when he is sentenced in June.
The 46-year-old admitted he headed a drug ring that flew marijuana and MDMA south into Washington state and cocaine north into Canada. One of his pilots, Sam Lindsay-Brown, killed himself in the Spokane County Jail after flying into a law-enforcement setup in 2009.
In an interview with The Associated Press that year, Martin said he became involved in the drug trade after watching his best friend get killed in a logging accident and seeing the region’s logging industry dry up.
Most Read Local Stories
- Getting clearer all the time: City should ban cars from South Lake Union | Danny Westneat
- ‘This is now a crime scene’: Trail steward recalls finding illegal ‘gingerbread house’ filled with child porn
- Illegal ‘gingerbread house’ in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie Forest stocked with food, bedding — and child porn
- In West Seattle, more than 500 people saved a historical bungalow and its coffee shop VIEW
- Why Sound Transit doesn’t want you walking down a stalled escalator